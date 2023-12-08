What Is the Orange Peel Test? What This Viral Theory Can Reveal About Your Relationship

A new trend is taking over TikTok thanks to the potential information it can reveal about your romantic relationship.

All you need to take the test with your partner? An orange. (Yes, literally an orange.)

What Is the Orange Peel Theory?

The hashtag #orangepeeltheory has accumulated more than 47 million views on TikTok as of early December 2023, meaning the viral trend has completely blown up on the app.

The challenge itself simply involves asking your partner to peel an orange for you.

According to CNBC, if the partner asked to peel the orange does so, it means they are willing to help with small tasks.

On the other hand, if the partner asked to peel the orange says no, it might mean they are less likely to help with smaller tasks or offer support in the relationship.

Rachel DeAlto, a relationship and communication expert at Match Group, told CNBC to take orange peel test results with a grain of salt.

"It’s not a red flag if your partner doesn’t peel an orange. However, if they consistently fail to do little things that show consideration for you, or they respond negatively to your requests for help, it may indicate larger issues for you to reconsider," DeAlto said.

Lisa Marie Bobby, a relationship psychologist, echoed DeAlto's comments to CNBC.

"The way that people do small things tends to be a holographic microcosm of how they did big things. I would not make sweeping judgments about how a person peels an orange for you. There is possibly some validity [to the test], but make sure that it is not the only data point you are evaluating," Bobby explained.