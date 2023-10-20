Ozzy Osbourne Used to Pee Himself on Stage: ‘I Was Wet Anyway’

Ozzy Osbourne used to pee himself on stage.

The 74-year-old rocker didn't worry about getting caught short during gigs because he'd simply relieve himself while performing, arguing because he was "wet anyway" from soaking the crowd with water guns or buckets of water, it didn't make much difference.

Speaking on his family's The Osbourne Podcast, he said: “When I was onstage, I used to go, 'Oh, f--k it,' and just p--s, 'cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around."

Ozzy made the revelation as his family discussed the fact Queen Victoria's underwear was once sold at auction, which his son Jack felt was weird.

Sharon Osbourne then revealed she once owned a pair of Marilyn Monroe's shoes, something Jack insisted was just as odd.

His mother argued: “Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody’s bloody knickers that they farted in and s--t in."

Jack replied: "Who’s sh---ed in their underwear?"

His question prompted the Black Sabbath frontman to jump in with a joke.

He quipped: “She was an old girl, she was probably incontinent. She owned continents, but she was incontinent.”

He then suggested members of the royal family likely relieve themselves in their underwear during long "parades" and public processions, and then made his own revelation.

On the podcast last week, Sharon 71, and Ozzy confirmed they still have a euthanasia pact in place because they didn't want to "suffer" in their later years.

Speaking on The Osbornes Podcast, Sharon said: "Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?"

Jack asked: "Aren’t we already all suffering?"

She replied: "Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya."

Their daughter Kelly then questioned her mother about the notion that she could survive any potential illness but Sharon suggested that survival does not always guarantee being able to retain basic human functions.

She said: "But what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re p---ing everywhere, sh---ing, can't eat...?"