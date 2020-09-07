Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne open up about the moment he tried to kill her while high on drugs in a new documentary about the famous rocker's life.

While living in Buckinghamshire in 1989, the Black Sabbath frontman approached his wife after she had just put their children (Aimee, Kelly and Jack) to bed, and calmly explained that he had “decided” she must die.

According to The Sun, The Talk host says in the documentary, “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm – very calm – then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me.”

“He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table. I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there,” she continued.

Ozzy added, “It’s not exactly one of my greatest achievements. All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.’”

Divorce was looming after the incident, but ultimately the pair decided to stay together for their kids.

“Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months,” Sharon recalls. “I had time to really think about what he should do. I told him, ‘I don’t want the money but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”