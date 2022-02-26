Paul Bettany Addresses ‘Embarrassing’ Johnny Depp Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard

Paul Bettany has finally addressed the text messages exchanged between him and Johnny Depp regarding Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard that were made public in court documents.

Speaking to The Times, the WandaVision actor addressed a series of alarming text messages in which he and Depp, with whom he starred in three films, joked about "drowning" Heard to see if he was a witch.

“We live in a world without context,” Bettany told The Times. “I didn’t know Johnny when he was married to Amber. I knew him before. But we hadn’t spoken for years. During the marriage, I didn’t know them. So I wasn’t around for any of that.”

The messages were unveiled in legal documents during Depp's 2020 failed libel case against The Sun, who referred to him as a "wife-beater." Bettany said that the text messages being made public was "embarrassing" and a "very surreal moment."

“I know how this works. Anything that you say is oxygen for a fire. And there’s just no f---ing fire," Bettany continued. "The only real way to deal with this elegantly is to say: I’m not sure there’s anybody who has one of these devices that would feel comfortable having a team of lawyers scour their private text messages.”

Content warning below // domestic abuse, sexual violence

As previously revealed in court documents, one of the texts between Bettany and Depp, which was sent in 2013, read, “I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool?”

Depp responded, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f--k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

“My thoughts entirely. Let’s be certain before we pronounce her a witch,” Bettany replied, per NME.

Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. They began dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. The two divorced the following year.

Heard and Depp have both accused one another of domestic abuse during their marriage.

In 2021, a New York Supreme Court judge approved Depp's "motion to compel request" after Depp attempted to disprove his ex-wife's claims that she donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charities. Heard's lawyer has claimed that she is donating in installments due to ongoing legal fees.