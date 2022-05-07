Pete Davidson Mocks Kanye West, Compares Him to Mrs. Doubtfire During Comedy Show

Pete Davidson devoted an entire segment of his recent stand-up performance to mocking Kanye West

The Saturday Night Live comedian filmed a special during Netflix Is a Joke Fest on April 30 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. His girlfriend and West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was in attendance.

"Does anyone else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?" Davidson told the crowd to a roar of laughter. "I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And he's like, 'What's up fam?'"

Davidson referenced Robin Williams' character from the beloved 1993 classic comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, in which Williams poses as a female housekeeper in order to spend more time with his three children following his divorce.

During his set, Davidson spoke about his "weird" situation amid the custody drama between Kardashian and West. (West famously accused his ex-wife of not being able to see their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.) He also addressed West's disapproval of him dating the reality star.

"Yeah, it's a really weird thing to go through. Like... because, you know, people try to give you advice, but even friends that are, like, older, they're like, I don't know," Davidson explained.

"They're like, he looks pretty mad, bro. I hope... Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need, but like, no advice," he continued, adding, "No one was like, 'This is what you do.'"

Davidson also said he doesn't like getting "weird questions" regarding the situation and that 50 percent of people on the street love him, while the other half hate him.