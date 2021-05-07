Pink's "All I Know So Far" music video features nostalgic vibes and a number of special guests.

On Friday (May 7), the pop superstar released the single alongside a music video starring her husband Carey Hart, their children (9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson), as well as pop icon Cher and actress Judith Light.

The video begins with her daughter Willow tucked in bed, who doesn't want to hear a fairy tale since she is "not 5 years old anymore." So, Pink decides to recount her life story. Viewers are then transported back in time to when the musician was a teenager, fighting with her mother.

We then see Pink — rocking her original signature pink hair — fall from the sky onto a cactus. In the next scene, she attempts to fight giants but is kicked back by them, only to have knives thrown into her back. The funhouse-esque video features numerous scenes that are a play on words, such as when numerous eyeballs can be seen watching the singer—a metaphor for all eyes being on her as a celebrity. And at one point, Cher appears as a guardian angel of sorts, offering Pink an escape route.

We then meet Pink's husband and, soon after, her entire family. The video concludes with Pink reuniting with her mother as an adult in the dream realm, before Willow finally falls asleep.

Watch Pink's "All I Know So Far" music video, below:

The new single is also the title of Pink's Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!NK: All I Know So Far. The film follows her Beautiful Trauma Tour from 2019 and chronicles her day-to-day activities while performing on the road and juggling her family life. The film will premiere on May 21.

Pink will be honored with the ICON Award and is set to perform at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The BBMAs air on Sunday, May 23 on NBC at 8 PM ET.