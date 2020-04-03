Pink Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Pink revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer shared two tweets and an Instagram post on Friday (April 3) where she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and has since recovered.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her son. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor."

The 40-year-old explained that she and her son were tested once again a few days ago and the tests came back negative. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she added. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink will be donating $500,000 to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia to honor her mother, Judy Moore, who previously worked at the hospital for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. She will also be donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," she continued. "You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️"

See her tweets and Instagram post, below.