Fans React to Portrait of BTS’ Jimin On Display in the Louvre

BTS are no strangers to remarkable events, and this one is no exception.

During the Focus Art Fair at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, a portrait of BTS' Jimin was displayed, drawing large crowds to the four-day exhibit.

The portrait was part of a collection of work by South Korean artist Lee.K, who posted videos and photos of the event on his Instagram story.

He also posted a flyer announcing the event using some of his art with Jimin as the muse.

Jimin's captivating portrait drew fans in both in person and online, as ARMYs marveled at the art showcased in the exhibition.

"Jimin outcharted Mona Lisa at Louvre I cannot breathe," one ARMY tweeted with a photo attached of a throng of fans viewing the portrait.

Others declared him "Art World Muse Park Jimin," and many were quick to note the irony of fans' history of claiming their favorite stars belong in museums due to their good looks, with one person saying, "People are joking about how their fav belong[s] in a museum and here comes Jimin actually being in the Louvre."

Others couldn't contain their excitement and wrote in all-caps: "GUYS I JUST [SAW] JIMIN’S EXHIBIT AT THE LOUVRE AND MY GOD THE ARTIST DID SUCH A GOOD JOB!!!! JIMIN IS GLORIOUS AND IS A PIECE OF ART FOR REAL."

This isn't BTS' first foray into the world of art.

Not only have they long been inspired by art in their music and aesthetics (see: the "Blood Sweat & Tears" music video, for one), but BTS' leader, RM, has become a well-known patron of art.

ARMYs have always known that RM has a love of art and makes it a point to stop at museums and exhibitions when the group are on tour. Now, with his personal Instagram, he regularly shares photos of his art-filled adventures and inspires ARMYs to explore the art world.

Also, during BTS' semi-break from group activities, RM appeared on the Art Basel podcast to discuss his growing personal collection, and was recently profiled by The New York Times about his favorite hobby.

It's unclear if Jimin himself is aware of the portrait or its popularity, but the phrase "BTS' Jimin is in the Louvre!" has become a new ARMY bragging right.

Lee.K wrote on Instagram, with a photo of one of the crowds, "Many thanks for your trust and support."

