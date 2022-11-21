‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson and More React to Green Ranger Jason David Frank’s Death: ‘Life Just Won’t Be the Same’

The Power Rangers have paid tribute to their fallen Green Ranger, Jason David Frank.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), a representative for Frank confirmed that he had passed away at the age of 49. His exact cause of death has not been made public. The actor best known for his role in Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was remembered by his many co-stars through social media tributes.

Amy Jo Johnson, who portrayed Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power Ranger, shared a selfie of her former co-star before posting a TikTok to share a moment of remembrance.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," she wrote alongside the snapshot. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace."

The Black Power Ranger, Zack Taylor, real name Walter Jones, shared a photo of him and Frank at the 2017 premiere of the Power Rangers film.

"Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," he wrote.

“Can’t believe this… Cried all night," Blake Foster, who co-starred in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie wrote. "Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”

Meanwhile, Paul Schrier, who portrayed Bulk in the series, simply put, “Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Steve Cardenas, who played the character of the Red Power Ranger following Austin St. John's exit from the role, shared several photos of him and Frank working together.

“Words simply cannot describe the shock and sadness I’m feeling in this moment. Jason David Frank is and forever will be an icon,” he shared. “He dedicated his life to the Power Rangers brand and most importantly his fans. Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons and event promoters all around the world so that I could reconnect with all of you as we did back then. I will be forever grateful.”

Carla Perez, who portrayed Rita Repulsa on Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, paid tribute to him in a series of photos. She requested that her followers check up on their loved ones as "you don't really know what is going on inside them unless you keep close."

"This is heartbreaking 💔 Condolences to Jason's family, friends and fans," she wrote alongside a carousel of images. "We played enemies on Power Rangers but he was always a sweetheart to me off-screen. He is a Power Ranger legend and so much more. Rest in Peace Jason. Love and peace to you always💔."

See all of the heartfelt tributes, below.