Why Isn’t Amy Jo Johnson in the New ‘Power Rangers: Once & Always’ Movie?

Netflix's upcoming 30th anniversary Power Rangers movie, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Once and Always, features some familiar faces — but not original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson.

For fans wondering why Amy Jo Johnson isn't in the new Power Rangers movie, the franchise's OG Pink Ranger explained her notable absence in a tweet posted Sunday (March 26).

"Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money[.] Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to NZ [New Zealand] for a month. Or none of [your] beeswax," Johnson tweeted.

READ MORE: Where Is Amy Jo Johnson, the Pink Power Ranger, Now?

The actress also provided insight into the late Jason David Frank's decision not to return as the Green Ranger. Frank died of suicide in November 2022. At the time, his wife, Tammie, revealed he had been struggling with depression and other mental health issues.

"JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed," Johnson shared in her tweet.

Johnson and Frank both made cameo appearances in the 2017 film Power Rangers.

However, despite Johnson's decision not to participate in the film, in a follow-up tweet she noted her support for her other co-stars — David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones — in their return to the franchise.

"Excited to see my pals @David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!!" she tweeted.

Johnson previously hinted at why she chose not to return in a tweet shared back in January, implying that Netflix failed to give her a suitable offer.

"For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!" she tweeted.

Johnson originated the role of the Pink Ranger, a.k.a. Kimberly Hart, and played her from 1993 to 1995.

The role was then passed to Catherine Sutherland, who will appear as the Pink Ranger in the upcoming revival.