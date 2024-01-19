Pregnant Woman Refuses to Allow Cheating Ex in Delivery Room for Baby’s Birth

A pregnant woman on Reddit was surprised when her soon-to-be ex-husband became upset when she told him he won't be allowed in the delivery room when she gives birth.

"My husband and I have been trying for a baby for five years now. I admit that our sex life suffered because of how mechanic it became trying to do all the right things at the right time and it wasn’t lust and desire but rather for the purpose of conceiving. I might add that my husband wants children as much as I do but apparently the way we had sex 'scarred him,' so he cheated on me with a friend of ours," she wrote.

"I found out because his sister found out and refused to cover up for him. He said he was sorry and cried and [said] that he loved me (for some sick reason I do believe him) but I couldn’t stay in the marriage," the woman continued her post.

"When we separated I found out that I was pregnant. I contemplated abortion but I just couldn’t because I lost everything including my marriage for this baby, plus I already was in love with them. My husband freaked out when he heard and he begged me to forgive him and take him back but I couldn’t," she shared.

"When I had my scan I didn’t tell him and he was very distraught saying he wanted to be there. Now he is beside himself when I told him that I didn’t want him in the delivery room with me. He was shocked and he literally started crying over the phone," the woman continued.

"Why does he think he can be there? He is not my husband anymore. I don’t even feel comfortable in my underwear around him now," she concluded her post.

Reddit users in the comments section rallied behind the mom-to-be's decision.

"He isn’t your husband anymore and he is owed nothing. Birth is hard enough without adding the stress of a cheating ex husband to it. Surround yourself with a good support system and let the staff at the hospital know he isn’t allowed in. I hope you have a smooth delivery and recovery," one user wrote.

"Labor is a moment where many women feel intensely vulnerable. You should feel like you have every right to surround yourself with people who support you, that you feel will advocate for you, and help fulfill your need for support through the process. Your soon-to-be ex-husband is not one of those people: in fact, it sounds as if you are explicitly uncomfortable being vulnerable around him," another wrote.

"Now is not the time to let someone who betrayed you in the delivery room. It's hard enough being pregnant [without] having a cheating ex-spouse trying to come back home. Just try to keep in mind you will need to co-parent down the line. Try to be civil when you do have to speak," someone else advised.