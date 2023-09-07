Pregnant Woman Refuses to Attend Sister-in-Law’s Wedding Due to ‘Incredibly Complicated’ Dress Code

A pregnant woman on Reddit is contemplating not attending her sister-in-law's wedding due to the event's bizarrely strict dress code requirements.

"She is getting married in [two] weeks and her dress code is incredibly complicated to adhere to for me. It is black tie, long sleeves and floor length gowns. The conflict happened because I am currently 34 weeks pregnant and overheat very quickly, and the wedding is entirely outside, in the middle of the day, in the southern USA where it is incredibly hot," she shared.

The pregnant woman explained that she cannot be in a "long sleeve floor length gown in the heat for 8 hours," so she sent her sister-in-law some dress options as a "compromise."

"I told her yesterday that I cannot attend her wedding if she is not going to budge even slightly on the dress code. I told her she has the right to have her wedding exactly how she wants it, for it to be her perfect day, but I have the right to look out for my own health," she continued on Reddit.

"She freaked out at me and told me I was being incredibly selfish and that 'for once it isn’t about me and my f---ing baby,' which she only said because she’s jealous I’m having the first grandchild and she felt like she should have had a baby before me and my husband," the woman added, noting that her husband's side of the family also called her "selfish" and told her to "compromise [for] one day to keep the peace."

"I don’t think I should need to compromise my health for her wedding," she concluded her post.

Users in the comments rallied behind the pregnant woman.

"Grabbing popcorn and waiting to see how many people actually adhere to said dress code. Please let us know," one person wrote.

"Women post menopause... NO WAY. I'm hot all the time. No way I’d be in long sleeves in the summer heat. Hope she expects people to pass out from heat exhaustion," another user chimed in.

"Don't get approval, just show up. That's what most people will do, I promise. Eww, long sleeves in summer? Nope," someone else commented.