Four Prescription Drugs That Can Get You Arrested via DUI

I guess it makes sense, but still, following your doctor's orders on taking your prescription and then getting pulled over for driving under the influence would definitely be upsetting.

Certain meds do have those stickers up the side of the bottle saying we shouldn't operate heavy machinery, so technically, that includes cars. I guess it's up to us to be responsible and understand that certain drugs can get us in trouble, even if they're part of our lifestyle per doctor's orders and legally prescribed to us.

According to the Motor Biscuit website, these four prescription-only drugs, even legally prescribed by your physician, can get you pulled over, and the police officer could easily ask you to perform a sobriety test on the side of the road.

Painkillers

Antidepressants

Muscle relaxers

Anti-Anxiety medications

It's crucial to know that even though the four above are the main prescribed drugs that a judge won't think twice about sentencing you for being under the influence of a drug that alters your capabilities, according to Motor Biscuit, the list actually doesn't stop there.

Over-the-counter or prescribed sleep aids, decongestants, cold and flu meds, and even drugs to help with allergies can leave you too “intoxicated” to drive.

According to the Find Law website, these over-the-counter medications may impair, and we don't really realize it. Whether it's a prescription or not, did you have a glass of wine after work or only get a couple of hours of sleep on top of taking your medicine?

It may seem beyond comprehension that your prescription or over-the-counter medication got you arrested on a DUI charge. Taking drugs and driving is illegal if you're impaired, even if you have a valid prescription.

Side effects are real and can be easily enhanced.

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Nausea

Blurred vision

Slowed movement

Fainting

Inability to focus or pay attention

I'm sure this list isn't new, but it's definitely worth a reminder, especially when combined with stress, that lack of sleep I mentioned, and even too much caffeine, all with the holiday season upon us.

