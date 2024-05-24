Priest Arrested After Biting Woman During Communion: REPORT

A priest was arrested in Florida after an altercation with a woman during communion.

According to WKMG-TV, Father Fidel allegedly bit a woman during mass, and authorities have recommended he be charged with battery.

Fidel bit the woman at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, according to a charging affidavit obtained by WKMG-TV.

The woman reportedly attended Mass to participate in her niece’s communion, but the priest allegedly refused to give her the bread, claiming she had not completed the necessary steps to receive communion.

The woman told the priest that she was "now accepted by God" before Fidel allegedly tried to forcefully stuff the bread in her mouth.

When she went for another piece, he reportedly grabbed and bit her arm.

"He tried to forcefully shove it in her mouth, she backed up. She said, 'No, don’t do that,' and she tried to get it and that is when he went crazy," an onlooker claimed, per WFTV.

According to the outlet, body-cam footage shows the priest admitting to police that he bit her, but claiming that he acted in self-defense.

"I bit her. I am not denying that. I was defending myself and the sacrament," he told police.

Fidel also told officers that he didn’t know the woman.

"I don’t judge nobody," the priest told the police.