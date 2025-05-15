Try the ‘Puppy Paws’ Method the Next Time You Have Trouble Sleeping

When is there not some sleep hack hitting your socials or your favorite go-to website?

But honestly, this may be it! Puppy paws may be the sleep hack you've been waiting for when you're having trouble falling asleep.

First of all, when a puppy, or dogs in general, sleep, they sleep hard. They never have trouble falling asleep; they simply find an area that looks good, walk around in a few circles, plop down, and it's lights out in the most adorable way.

According to the Bustle website, going viral right now is sleeping like a puppy on top of your front "paws." It involves tucking your wrists under your chest while lying on your stomach or side.

It may mimic the pressure and containment we experience as infants, think swaddling. The pose may create a sense of safety or comfort, thereby calming the body's stress response. To make the most of the puppy paws position, place a thin pillow or blanket under your arms to avoid neck strain and reduce wrist pressure. Keep your hands relaxed, too. Not clenched.

I feel like I've slept this way before. You, too? Most likely not even realizing it. According to Bustle, it should only take about 10 minutes to fall asleep. If it takes longer than 30 minutes, then it's definitely time for your favorite sleep hack.

Here's the TikTok video going viral from Paplo Herreratk @pabloherreratk.

By the way, while I was on Pablo's TikTok page, he has another sleep hack. I guess this proves that while something works for a while, our bodies are used to shifting around.

Pablo calls this the "pillowpecker" trick, and after watching it, it's clear it's because you're mimicking a woodpecker.

Do you have a favorite go-to sleep hack?

