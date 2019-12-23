Are Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Dating?

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader sparked dating rumors over the weekend after they were spotted together.

On Sunday (December 22), TMZ published a photo that sees the Saturday Night Live alum and The O.C. star at Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The website also reports the rumored couple held hands during the outing and were later joined by members of the Hader's family.

As of right now, neither of them has confirmed the new romance but it must be pretty serious if the two are spending Christmas together and the actress has already met his family.

They were previously spotted on a date in Los Angeles in early November, according to Us Weekly.

Interestingly enough, Bilson and Hader have somewhat a history already as they both starred in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List (they even had a sex scene together!), which was written and directed by the actor's ex-wife, Maggie Carey. Hader filed for divorce from Carey in 2017 after 11 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Bilson was romantically linked to former Bachelor star Nick Viall this year, but she consistently squashed rumors even though they often flirted on social media. She was also in a 10-year relationship with actor Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter named Briar Rose, but the pair called it quits in 2017.