Following speculation over the holidays, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson debuted their relationship at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (January 5).

Hader, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his starring role in Barry, and Bilson posed for photos as they walked down the red carpet.

The two held hands as they walked into the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

While they were seen on a date in Los Angeles in early November and then again with Hader's family in Oklahoma over Christmas, neither actor has commented on the relationship. But coming to the Golden Globes together on Sunday night was a pretty good indicator.

And the internet couldn't help themselves and were blown away by the news.