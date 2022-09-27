Rapper Accused of Peeing Naked Off High-Rise Balcony Arrested: WATCH

An Atlanta-based rapper accused of public indecency has been arrested after he was reportedly spotted peeing, while nude, on unsuspecting people from the balcony of his high-rise condo.

Channel 2 Action News reports Mercedes New, whose stage name is Shawty Dred, was arrested after being spotted naked on his balcony and urinating on the streets, and people, below.

Residents and workers in Atlanta's popular midtown area allege the bizarre occurrence happened so often they contemplated carrying umbrellas.

According to Channel 2 Action News, neighbors spotted New naked on his balcony on multiple occasions.

New denied the claims when police arrived on the scene to take him into custody.

"I didn't do this, man. No. I'm innocent. I promise I didn't do this," he can be heard saying in footage of his arrest captured by Channel 2 Action News.

"I'm famous! I'm on TV, bruh," New can also be heard saying. Watch below.

People who work and live in the midtown area were relieved to see New arrested.

"Oh my God, it kind of exceeds the bounds of decency. You would think that someone wouldn't even do that in that area where you have people walking by," one local told Channel 2 Action News.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the rapper's charges are still pending. He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail.