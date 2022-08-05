The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million.

"Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."

The Aspen house is where the Richards family celebrated Christmas in 2020 according to Realtor.com.

The reality TV star's Aspen home is over 2,400 square feet and has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The house has views of the surrounding mountains and Roaring Fork River. Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, hiking trails, restaurants and more are all nearby. It also has a rooftop deck with a hot tub and two fire pits.

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio will double their money and then some from the sale of the home.

Tour 'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards' $9.75 Million Aspen Home Take a look inside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' $9.75 million home for sale in Aspen.