‘Real-Life Barbie’ Says Men Are ‘Intimidated’ by Her Pink Obsession, Worries She’ll Never Find Her Ken

A woman obsessed with all things pink worries her style will hinder her dating life.

U.K.-based "real-life Barbie" Katie Loveday has worn a near-all-pink wardrobe for as long as she can remember.

"Since I can remember, I’ve always had loads of Barbies. I always got them as presents for birthdays ... and Bratz dolls, too. I had all the limited-edition dolls, like the Dream Wedding Barbie and the one which came with the pink car. I dressed them up in all pink," the 18-year-old told The Mirror.

Loveday's mom first noticed her "obsession" with pink when Loveday was a little girl, so she started buying her daughter clothing almost exclusively in the color.

Even though pink is her favorite color, she's afraid she may never find her Ken due to her affinity for all things rosy-hued.

"Sometimes I worry men think my look is immature, whether it’s the all-pink, or how revealing my clothes can be," Loveday told The Mirror, noting that some men are "intimidated" by her unabashedly girly look.

"Male friends have said they’d never walk up to me and ask for my number because they just don’t think they’d be able to get it. I just want a man who loves my confidence ... and someone who can join in!" she shared.

"I just expect people I’m dating to walk into my room and think the all-pink is too much," Loveday continued, adding that she fears "most people" look for partners who "dress more chill" — something that just isn't her considering she bases her "entire look on the Barbies" of her childhood.

The fashionista has even taken her love for pink outside of her closet: Her bedroom, home decor and even the interior of her car are all pink!

With the Barbie movie now out in theaters and in the public consciousness, she also hopes to paint the exterior of her car pink soon, too.

Barbie is out today (July 21). The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell and more.