Reality Star Who Sold Her Farts in Jars Hospitalized After Experiencing Intense Gas Pain

90 Day Fiancé cast member Stephanie Matto, who began selling her own jarred farts in 2021, was reportedly recently rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

According to the Metro U.K., the flatulent reality star was hospitalized after experiencing extreme pressure in her stomach that made her believe she was having a stroke or possibly a heart attack.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," Matto told Jam Press, per Metro U.K., about how her unusual, gassy hustle resulted in a recent hospital visit.

According to the 31-year-old, she was previously producing up to 50 jars weekly filled with her farts, which she was selling online to the (alleged) tootin' tune of $50,000 per week. She was selling each jar for $1,000 a pop before slashing the price by 50 percent around the holidays.

Matto shared that she began feeling that "something was not right" in her stomach after consuming three protein shakes and a large bowl of black bean soup in one day, resulting in painful gas pressure.

"It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart, and that, of course, made my anxiety escalate," Matto said. "I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack."

When the reality star got to the hospital she relayed her wind-producing eating habits to the doctors, who assured her that what she was "experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains."

Naturally, Matto was advised to change her diet and was prescribed a gas suppressant medication, which she says has "effectively ended" her business venture.

Don't worry, though — Matto might not be passing actual gas to pay the bills moving forward, but interested buyers can now buy her digital fart jars in the form of NFTs moving forward.