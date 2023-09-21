Big Ed Makes ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Cast Member Vomit by Describing How He ‘Tosses Salad’

Big Ed shocked his 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates with a totally NSFW demonstration that even made one person vomit.

During Episode 6, which aired earlier this week and was aptly titled "Last Lick," cast members Ed, Asuelu, Kalani and Angela gathered for breakfast after the men enjoyed a night out on the town and the women had a night in.

During their conversation, the castmates somehow ended up on the topic of "tossing salad," i.e. analingus.

After Ed boldly chimed in saying he has "tossed salad" for his partner Liz ("it's a little chalky but it turns the girl on the way I do it") and that he also loves having his "salad tossed," Kalani asked Ed to demonstrate his skills on a flower.

The NSFW demonstration immediately caused Asuelu, who was hungover from the night before, to vomit at the table.

"I like to think about try[ing] to lick my wife’s butt h--e, but when Ed [is] talking about that, my stomach is still hungover from last night. Man, I just can’t hold it, and I threw up," Asuelu later explained during his confessional.

Asuelu wasn't the only castmate who had a visceral reaction to Ed's intimate moment with the flower, as Kalani also began to gag into a napkin and Angela's husband, Michael, covered his eyes, unable to bring himself to watch.

Meanwhile, Big Ed was hardly ashamed of his "salad tossing" skills.

"I licked a butt h--e, and everybody threw up," he proudly announced

Watch a clip of the moment below, if you dare:

Viewers in the comments section on TikTok were left scarred.

"A warning sign next time pleeeease!!!" one user wrote.

"I want to cry," someone else complained.

"I could have gone my whole life without knowing that," another commented.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9PM ET on TLC. The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff is also available to stream on Max.

According to IMDb, the reality series is described as "a final attempt to salvage their relationships, previous couples from the 90 Day Fiancé universe will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds."