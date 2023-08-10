‘Below Deck’ Sexual Misconduct Episode Shows Naked Crew Member Getting Into Sleeping Castmate’s Bed

A recent episode of the Bravo reality show Below Deck Down Under has gone viral after a naked crew member was filmed getting into bed with a sleeping castmate without her consent.

Luke Jones, who served as the boat's bosun, has been let go from the reality series after he was caught on camera shedding a towel and climbing naked into the bunk of third stewardess Margot Sisson, who was asleep after a night out.

Content warning: sexual assault

The shocking moment, aired during Season 2, Episode 6 Monday (Aug. 7), showed Jones, nude after shedding his towel, climbing on top of a sleeping Sisson in her bunk. Producers quickly noticed and told him to leave the room, but not before Jones appeared to pretend to be asleep next to Sisson while still naked.

After Jones finally climbed down from the bunk, he shouted "f--k off" to the camera operators and production team while slamming the door to the cabin multiple times.

"F--- them ... I didn't do anything. I was just sitting there. I had nothing to do with her," Jones later complained as he entered another room with stewardess Laura Bilesklane, who appeared to offer him emotional support.

When chief stewardess Aesha Scott asked Sisson about the incident, Sisson, who was not lucid during Jones' advances, replied, "Oh my God, ew, he was naked?"

"Did you consent [to] him being in here?" Scott asked Sisson.

"No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all. I didn't even know," Sisson confirmed.

When Scott later told the captain, Jason Chambers, about the incident, Chambers fired Jones as well as Bilesklane, who allegedly behaved inappropriately and insensitively. Bilesklane was also allegedly caught crossing boundaries and making unwanted advances toward crew member Adam Kodra.

Prior to his official firing, Jones was removed from the boat the night of the sexual misconduct incident.

After the episode aired, Sisson thanked Scott for her understanding and intervention.

"The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable. I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful," Sisson wrote via her Instagram Story

She also thanked Chambers for his support as captain.

"There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug, I am grateful that Jason is not one of them. Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you," she added.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.