’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Colt and Vanessa Break Up Due to Mom Debbie’s ‘Nonstop’ Meddling

Debbie strikes again! 90 Day Fiancé couple Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra shocked viewers when they announced they had called it quits.

During part one of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 tell-all released Friday (Jan. 28), the pair revealed they split due to Colt's mom Debbie meddling in their relationship.

During the episode, Colt confronted his mom regarding her neediness.

"I'm upset that you just can't do anything by yourself. I'm the first person, the first call, the first everything with you," he told Debbie, to which she fired back, "Not anymore," claiming they hadn't spoken in a week.

"I got 10 texts as soon as I landed," Colt spilled.

"Colt is her go-to, always, always," Vanessa chimed in.

"You've raised me to be just a subservient person to you… I shouldn't be bothered with your life," Colt explained to his mom. "This is your life. It's not my responsibility."

An irate Debbie then stormed off the set, leaving Vanessa and Colt to explain their current relationship status.

"I moved out," Vanessa said.

"We're separated," Colt added.

Vanessa also noted she couldn't live in the same house as Debbie anymore. The pair had lived with Debbie ever since they got married; Vanessa moved out three weeks before taping the tell-all special.

The frustrated wife explained it was Debbie's constant interference in their relationship that prompted her to flee. "It's nonstop," she said. "'Hey, Colt. Hey, Colt' Even if our door is closed at the room, [she'll say], 'Hey, Colt.'"

The actress revealed she knew it was time to go following Debbie's reaction to her daughter-in-law's pregnancy loss in October 2021. "We told Debbie about it and she was very — I mean, I know she didn't know at all that I was pregnant. We kept it from her. So her reaction was, 'I'm sorry.' She gave me a hug."

Colt added that it's "obvious" his mom has "some feelings or emotions" and she just isn't able to "express them to me, and I don't know why."

Debbie eventually returned to the special, declaring that she had every intention of moving out soon.

Giving a glimmer of hope for her relationship with Colt, Vanessa explained she would move back in with her estranged husband if Debbie was out of the picture for good. "[I] didn't sign up for a part-time husband," she said.

90 Day Fiancé fans may remember Debbie played an integral part in Colt's previous marriage to Larissa Dos Santos Lima going up in flames. She also apparently caused him to break up with his former girlfriend Jess Caroline.

