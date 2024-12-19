Cause of Death for ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star David Murphey Revealed

The cause of death for 90 Day Day Fiancé star David Murphey has been revealed a day after his passing was announced.

A Clark County, Nevada spokesperson revealed the cause of death to TMZ, sharing that Murphey died from heart-related problems. These included cardiac arrhythmia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The outlet shared that Murphey had a history of pulmonary embolism. They go on to report that the findings have caused his cause of death to be listed as a natural one.

Murphey appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020. His family announced the news of his death on his Instagram page on Dec. 18.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years," their statement read.

Outside of his work on the popular TLC series, Murphey worked various jobs and even owned a small business.

"David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT," the statement continued.

The family reflected positively on Murphey's time on the program.

"His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram," the statement added.

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David [is] survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time," the family furthered.

During his time on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Murphey's journey to find love with Ukrainian love interest Lana was pictured. While the couple got engaged, they would ultimately breakup between 2020 and 2022.

Murphey was 66-years-old.