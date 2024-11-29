TikToker Jiare Schneider Dead at 31

The TikTok community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Jiare Schneider, a 31-year-old aspiring TikToker who went missing on Nov. 15, was tragically found dead on Nov. 26 in a wooded area near his home in Georgia, as confirmed by the Clayton County Police Department to multiple outlets.

Schneider’s body was discovered by loved ones searching an area previously inaccessible due to construction, according to family friend Germequa Bell.

"We went to the woods," she told FOX 5 Atlanta on Nov. 26. "And there he was. We knew when he disappeared that something was up."

The group immediately notified authorities upon finding Schneider inside a Toyota 4Runner that he had borrowed from a friend.

Lt. Ricky Porter of the Clayton County Police Department reported that the vehicle was located "deep" in the woods, suggesting it had entered the area at high speed. Schneider’s family revealed he had borrowed the car for a planned night out at Rumors Night Club on Nov. 15 but never returned.

Bell shared that Schneider’s loved ones suspect he visited a “content house” — a space where social media creators collaborate or reside — about 25 minutes from where his body was found. She explained that earlier searches focused on the house itself but couldn’t extend to the wooded area due to barriers.

Schneider is survived by a young son diagnosed with DiGeorge syndrome, a genetic condition caused by a missing segment of chromosome 22. Bell described Schneider as a devoted father, friend and brother who will be deeply missed.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.