TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Cause of Death Revealed

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg's cause of death has now been revealed one week after she tragically passed away.

On October 11, her family issued a statement to Today where they revealed the cause of her death. In the statement, they said that the 25-year-old experienced complications from asthma and Addison’s disease before her passing.

According to the May Clinic, Addison’s disease is an uncommon illness that “occurs when the body doesn’t make enough of certain hormones.” Some aspects that can affect symptoms include stress and or injury. Symptoms of the illness include: extreme fatigue, weight loss and loss of appetite, nausea, darkened skin, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and body hair loss.

Sufferers of the disease can go into acute adrenal failure and may experience symptoms such as severe weakness, confusion, pain in the lower back or legs and reduced consciousness or delirium.

The other condition that Grigg had was asthma. For this condition, a person’s airways to narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus, the Mayo Clinic states. The condition can make breathing difficult and can, in some cases, lead to a life-threatening asthma attack.

Grigg's death was announced on by her husband Cameron Grigg in an Instagram post on Oct. 5.

"No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age. This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime," he said in the post.

"I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time," he added.

Cameron went on to note that his wife's organs will be donated. A benefit is being planned in her honor.

She was 25-years-old.