TikTok Influencer Taylor Rousseau Dead at 25

TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau has died at age 25.

The creator's death was confirmed by her husband Cameron Grigg, who shared a tribute to Rousseau on Instagram on Oct. 5.

"No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age. This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime," he wrote.

"I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time," he continued.

He also revealed that Rousseau's organs will be donated.

"Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world," Grigg said.

Grigg also posted a link to a GoFundMe in Rousseau's honor, which he noted was set up because the couple were struggling financially due to Rousseau's health issues.

On the GoFundMe page, Grigg shared that a benefit is being planned in Rousseau's honor for her followers and supporters to celebrate her legacy.

"We are working on holding a benefit in Taylors honor as she would love to have everyone who loved her celebrate her life. More details will be soon to come," he said.

While the cause of Rousseau's death has not been made public, Grigg's Instagram post revealed that it was "sudden and unexpected."

Rousseau gained more than a million followers on TikTok by sharing vlogs about her life and her Western fashion sense.

On Sept. 9, the Texas-based influencer shared a vlog celebrating her 25th birthday with brunch and shopping.

In another video posted on Sept. 4, Rousseau wrote, "I turn 25 this week because I got the strength to choose to live another day and because I made that decision, I'm not forever 18 or 24."

She also offered support to her viewers by adding that her direct messages were "always open" for them.

Per E! News, Rousseau is also survived by her parents Lauri and Bill Rousseau, as well as sisters Bailey and Trinity.

"She has such a beautiful spirit, and she never failed to stick up for what was right. We made silly videos together, she always did my makeup, and she made sure everyone felt so special in every way. She was so incredibly selfless, and saved so many people['s] lives," Trinity wrote on Instagram.