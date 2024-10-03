TikTok Star Mr. Prada Arrested, Charged in Murder of Louisiana Therapist

TikTok star Mr. Prada has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Louisiana therapist.

ABC News reports that the body of Baton Rouge-based Nicholas Abraham, 69, was found wrapped in a tarp near a highway in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday (Sept. 29).

Abraham died as a result of blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Mr. Prada, real name Terryon Thomas, is reported to have fled from authorities in the victim's car.

Thomas has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, ABC reports.

A motive has not yet been provided by police. It's unknown if the victim and Thomas knew each other prior to the killing.

Prior to the death of the victim, Abraham was seen on camera entering Thomas' home on the night of Sept 26.

A few hours later, witnesses reported seeing Thomas dragging something out of the home wrapped in a tarp. He than allegedly placed what appeared to be a wrapped body in the victim's car.

Investigators found signs of a struggle in the apartment, including blood and indications that Thomas may have attempted to clean up the scene.

"It was a very physical and very violent attack. He was bludgeoned about in the head shoulders and neck," Tangipahoa Parish sheriff Gerald Sticker told WAFB.

Jarret Ambeau, a Baton Rouge lawyer who has represented Abraham in the past, shared his thoughts on his client's passing.

"Dr. Abraham was a very kind, very tender, very gentle man. No one deserves to die this way, but I would have never expected someone of his disposition to have been violently murdered," he said in a statement.