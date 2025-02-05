TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio ‘Knocked Out’ by Falling Prop During Broadway Show: REPORT

Charli D'Amelio suffered a scary stage mishap while performing in & Juliet on Broadway over the weekend.

According to a TikTok user who attended one of the shows, a set piece from the backdrop fell over and hit Charli in the head.

The audience member claimed in her video that Charli was "knocked out" and that they paused the show for "about five minutes."

"She was back on and dancing within seconds. She had a mark on her head and everything," the fan said.

In the comments section, another fan noted, "It was so abrupt and random like I feel like people only saw it happen if they were already only watching her."

"True story we were there," another person commented.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo OK After Suddenly Falling Into Hole on Stage

Page Six reported that after the incident, D'Amelio was checked out by a medic and cleared to continue performing.

It appears that all is well with the internet star, as she has not commented on the accident, but posted an Instagram update on Tuesday (Feb. 4) with the caption, "I love you I love you I love you."

It seems there are no hard feelings since the first photo in the carousel showed Charli making a kissing face outside the theater, and the show was tagged in the post.

Elsewhere in the post, she shared backstage shots from the production and videos of herself practicing her dancing, specifically her turns.

Charli has been playing the role of Charmian in the Broadway production since Oct. 2024. The show first opened in 2019.

& Juliet is a jukebox musical that explores what would've happened if Juliet from Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet had lived.

In Sept. 2024, producers described Charli's part as a "dance-heavy role," per Variety.

"To be able to make my Broadway debut – especially in the cast of '& Juliet' — is truly a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone," she said in a statement at the time, according to the outlet.

Notably, Charli grew up dancing competitively and made a name for herself on TikTok thanks to her popular dance videos.