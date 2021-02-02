TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Mistakenly Thought a Hashtag for Charli XCX, Who’s Grieving the Death of a Friend, Was for Her

The phrase "Here For Charli" began to trend on Twitter—and Charli D'Amelio mistakenly assumed it was made to celebrate her.

The trending topic and hashtag was first created on Twitter on Saturday (January 30) in support of singer-songwriter Charli XCX, following the death of her friend and musical collaborator Sophie

Fans of the teen TikTok star saw the hashtag and assumed it was created for D’Amelio, who they immediately began praising and tagging in the #HereForCharli tweets.

The social media influencer thanked fans for their support without realizing she was not the intended recipient of the hashtag.

“I am looking through the ‘hereforcharli’ hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart,” D’Amelio wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I am so lucky to have you all by my side!”

To be fair, it's an easy mistake: It is likely that D'Amelio only saw the tweets that she was being tagged in by her fans and was not aware of Sophie's death and connection to the "Vroom Vroom" singer.

The 16-year-old dancer hasn't addressed the error but she deleted her "#hereforcharli" tweet on Monday (February 1.)

On Tuesday (February 2), Charli XCX paid tribute to Sophie on Twitter, writing, "I love you and I will never forget you Sophie".