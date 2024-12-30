Charli XCX Wanted ‘Brat’ to Be ‘Obnoxious, Arrogant and Bold’

Charli XCX has revealed what went into the creative process during the creation of her massive hit album Brat, which was a defining record of the year 2024.

"The artwork for Brat will be obnoxious, arrogant, and bold. Some people will hate it. It will be heavily text-based, either font on a plain background or painted on a wall or disregarded object," she wrote in a Brat manifesto she shared on her private Instagram.

She also noted that she intended for the album to be a mix of "high art" and "low art."

"The whole album campaign is high art. But it is also crucial to understand the benefit of low art and celebrity. The coupling of the two is vital," she said.

She also noted that the Brat era was destined to be "chaotic."

"There is no explanation for what I do. The answer is always, 'No comment.' We must cultivate desire, chaos, and destruction," she continued.

"You need to understand my vision. This is global. I will provide momentum and tell the story in a laser-focused way. The Angels [her fandom] are ready and waiting. This is the moment," the manifesto read.

In the end, Brat debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and became the certified album of the summer.

The Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan also became a hot ticket thanks to Brat's viral success and many people around the world can still be found doing the "Apple" dance months later.

In an interview with Variety, the singer also revealed that her process for Brat was actually backward in comparison to her previous work.

"Usually when I’ve made a record, there is this transitional phase [after it’s recorded], where I’m thinking about how to present the music. But with this one, I actually did that first," she revealed.

She also thanked her fans for their support in an end-of-year post on Instagram on Dec. 29.

"Love you all from the bottom of my heart angels. thank you for everything. happy to be here in this moment together <3 and happy new year and also no new year’s resolutions for me coz i just break them xx," she wrote in her caption.