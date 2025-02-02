Charli XCX Fans React to Pop Star’s First Grammy Wins: ‘Finally!’

Charli XCX is officially a Grammy award winner, and it's long overdue!

The British pop star picked up her first-ever awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night (Feb. 2).

Charli is nominated in several categories at this year's event, including Album of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year and more. Now, she has moved from a Grammy nominee to a Grammy winner.

During the pre-show for the 2025 Grammy Awards, Charli won multiple awards for her acclaimed 2024 album Brat. She took home the award for Best Dance Pop Recording for her song "Von Dutch." Many expected Ariana Grande to win the category for her song "Yes, And?" but Charli emerged victorious, securing the first Grammy Award of her career.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2025 Grammy Awards Winners

Elsewhere during the pre-show, Charli, who began her music career by posting tracks on MySpace in 2008, won additional awards for Brat, including Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package.

After news of her Grammy wins hit the internet, fans expressed their excitement online.

See some reactions to Charli's wins, below:

Before her win, Charli told W Magazine that she was ready to have a good time, even if she didn't take home any awards.

"My vibe is just wanting to have a good time. Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys’ radar last year, so it’s not something I ever expected. The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I’m sure I’ll figure it out," she said.