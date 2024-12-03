11 Christmas Gift Ideas for the Charli XCX Fan in Your Life

Not sure what to get the Charli XCX fan in your life for this holiday season?

Whether or not they've been well-behaved this year, we've rounded up some Christmas gift ideas for fans of one of 2024's brattiest pop stars.

Gift Ideas for Charli XCX Fans

Say goodbye to muttering, "Girl, so confusing," while you shop this year because whether the fan in your life is in need of a physical version of BRAT to keep the vibes going, or a hoodie to transition from BRAT summer to BRAT winter, we've got a list of gift ideas that are sure to keep them happy 365.

BRAT Official Vinyl Record

Help your fave Charli XCX fan keep BRAT summer going for the seasons to come with this appropriately green-hued vinyl record for their collection.

BRAT Official Merch Clear Waist Bag

In an era where clear bags are the norm for most concerts and large events, this is the perfect bag for anyone looking to feel BRAT when they hit the town.

Charli XCX-Inspired Wall Poster

Deck the halls the BRAT way, literally, by gifting Charli XCX fans a cool poster of the hyperpop queen.

Official BRAT Bracelets Pack

Beaded friendship bracelets are all the rage thanks to the Swifties, and now you can add BRAT-inspired bangles to you and your friends' collections.

Brat and it's completely different but also still brat Remix Album

Can't forget the bonus BRAT songs that Charli XCX released with her remix album, featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, Lorde, Troye Sivan and more. Don't let your friends miss out on more BRAT.

Charli XCX-Inspired Prayer Candle

Send up a few prayers for a brand new Charli XCX album in 2025 with this novelty prayer candle.

Official Charli XCX "i ride for you charli" Shirt

Who doesn't love wearing merch to support your fave artists? This t-shirt is the perfect gift for those diehard Charli fans out there.

BRAT-Inspired Baseball Cap

Gear up for next year with this baseball cap that will shield you from those sunny BRAT summer days.

Official Charli XCX BRAT iPhone Case

If your fan isn't into wearable merch or physical albums, consider helping them show their love for Charli XCX via this BRAT-green phone case.

Charli XCX-Inspired Black Hoodie

Though BRAT summer is over, Charli XCX fans still need to stay warm this winter, so a hoodie may just be the ticket.

BRAT-Inspired Wall Art

Lastly, commemorate a year of BRAT with this chic wall art featuring the album cover and the track list that shaped the summer of 2024.