Charli D’Amelio Reveals Eating Disorder Struggle: ‘It’s So Uncomfortable to Admit’

Charli D'Amelio revealed that she has been suffering from an eating disorder.

The 16-year-old viral TikTok star shared her personal struggles on her Instagram Story on Thursday (September 10).

"I've always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I've never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders," she wrote. "It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friend and family, let alone the world. I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else."

D'Amelio added that she knows that other people are also "battling behind closed doors."

She also apologized for using the song "Prom Queen" by Beach Bunny in a since-deleted TikTok video. The song includes the lyrics, "shut up, count your calories."

"I deeply and truly apologize and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm," she continued.

"For anyone struggling with this, I know some days can be worse than others, but I really hope you’ll swipe up and get help if you need it," she wrote, including a link to a help resource. "I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s OK to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes," she concluded.

