‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Dead at 60

American Pickers star Frank Fritz has died at age 60.

His death comes two years after the former History Channel personality suffered a stroke.

Fritz's former co-star Mike Wolfe shared the sad news via Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 1), though it is unclear what caused Fritz's death.

"It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Wolfe wrote in his post.

"I’ve know[n] Frank for more [than] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe said.

"We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you're] in a better place," Wolfe added.

Fritz was a co-host of American Pickers from 2010 to 2021 when the channel announced he would be departing.

The series followed friends Wolfe and Fritz as they traveled the country in search of antique and collectible finds.

The two would travel in their signature white van to different locations to either buy items for resale, for clients or for their personal collections.

Fritz owned a shop in Illinois and also sold his finds on his website, Frank Fritz Finds.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024. Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade," the History Channel and American Pickers producer Cineflix Production told the New York Post in a joint statement.

"We will always remember 'the bearded charmer' and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed," the statement concluded.