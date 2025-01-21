Food Influencer Rebecca Wylie Simms Dead at 39

Popular food influencer and cheese shop owner Rebecca Wylie Simms has died at age 39 following surgery complications.

Her twin sister and business partner, Sarah, shared the tragic news via their Lady & Larder Instagram account representing the beloved Los Angeles cheese and wine shop.

"This loss is immeasurable, and our hearts are completely shattered," Sarah wrote of her sister, who was affectionately referred to as "Boo."

"Boo was our magic maker, our color painter, and the brightest light I have ever known. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this overwhelmingly painful time," she continued.

"Our Carmel Valley location will be closed until further notice. Our Santa Monica location will remain open to serve you with the continued love and care that Boo always poured into everything we do," she added.

"Your continued support means more than words could ever say. Thank you, from the depths of my being, for standing with us during this unimaginable time," Sarah concluded.

Lady & Larder and Simms herself garnered many celebrity supporters and friends through the sisters' work.

"Oh sarah. i’m so beyond sorry for your loss. sending you and your family so much love," Busy Philipps commented.

"We love you and your family so much. There are no words but holding you and her beautiful family in my heart," Mandy Moore wrote to Sarah, adding that the news was "beyond heartbreaking."

"I'm so sorry," actress Aimee Carrero added.

"Sending you all of our love. And a promise to carry forward her indomitable spirit and radical positivity," Mark Duplass said.

"Oh my goodness. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and care in the world," writer Roxane Gay commented.

According to People, Simms shared two daughters – Mavis Loretta, 3, and Bertie Lou, 2 – with husband Sean Montes.

In her last Instagram post, Simms wrote, "My toast for 2025: may we remember to wake up and dance. Listen more. Linger longer. Make gratitude our aesthetic. Go hard on the problem and soft on the person. Pick up the phone. Get our hands dirty. Mail more letters. Buy the hat. Sing louder. Surrender to the surprises. Go slowly. Follow what makes you feel. Be amazed by it all."