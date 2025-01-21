‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Francisco San Martin Dead at 39

Days of Our Lives alum Francisco San Martin has died. He was 39.

WARNING: Story contains mentions of suicide.

The actor died at home on Jan. 16 (Thursday). The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office ruled his death as a suicide.

His cause of death was by "ligature hanging."

San Martin was notably known for playing Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives. His character was eventually recast in 2016.

He also appeared on the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spanish-born actor also appeared in the 2017 film Behind the Candelabra with Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus, who played his sister on the NBC daytime series paid tribute to San Martin on Instagram.

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn’t believe it.” she wrote on Instagram, according to Forbes.

"Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more,” Banus added.

According to Forbes, San Martin was born in Mallorca but raised in Montana.

As a teenager, he and his family moved to Madrid, where he began his career in the entertainment industry.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.