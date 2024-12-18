‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Murphey Dead at 66

David Murphey, who starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, has died at age 66.

Murphey's family confirmed the sad news on his Instagram page on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

"We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years," they said.

Aside from starring on 90 Day Fiancé, the family added that he worked numerous jobs and was a small business owner.

"David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT," they wrote.

As for his time on the hit TLC show, the family noted that several positives came out of the experience.

"His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram," they said.

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David [is] survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time," they continued.

They also asked that donations in his memory be made to The Animal Foundation to honor his love of cats.

"As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David’s choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name," the family said.

During his season of 90 Day, Murphey's journey with his Ukrainian love interest Lana was documented.

They met during one of Murphey's multiple visits to Ukraine and ended up engaged.

However, they broke up sometime between 2020 and 2022.

"She didn’t get off the [dating] websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses [such as an apartment and English lessons], so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating," Murphey revealed in 2022, per Entertainment Tonight.