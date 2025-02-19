’90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda Pregnant Again — But Who’s the Father? (It’s Not Her Husband!)

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda announced she is pregnant with her third child, but her happy news comes with a twist: The father of her unborn child is not her husband Gino Palazzolo.

"I have very special news for you. Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby," Pineda revealed in a video posted to her Instagram.

According to a caption shared on the official Instagram accounts for both 90 Day Fiancé and TLC, "Jasmine confirms she's expecting with [Matt Branis], who she recently introduced on The Last Resort."

In another Instagram post, Branis shared a photo of himself and Pineda on a bed with her hand touching her baby bump.

Pineda met her current husband on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021.

On Season 2 of the spinoff series 90 Day: The Last Resort, Pineda told Palazzolo about her desire to open up their relationship, and he agreed they could be physical with other people.

Pineda introduced Branis as a "friend" in a recent episode, sparking some to wonder about their relationship.

Pineda has two sons, Juance and JC, with her first husband.

She recently revealed she is working to bring her young sons to the U.S. from Panama.