’90 Day Fiance’ Star Turns Up After Going Missing Just Two Months After Moving to U.S.

A 90 Day Fiancé star has been found after going missing just two months after arriving in the U.S. from his native Nigeria.

According to a recent YouTube livestream, Michael Ilesanmi's wife, Angela Deem, 58, claimed that he went missing on Friday, Feb. 23.

Ilesanmi, 36, was allegedly found safe shortly after his wife declared he had gone missing after calling police from a "burner" phone to tell them that he was "in fear" for his life.

He also reportedly requested that his location be kept secret from Deem.

"Breaking news. I'm in total f--king shock right now but not really and that's all I can say," Deem said in a second YouTube livestream after Ilesanmi was found. She also called him a "lying s--t."

"I'm f--king mad as hell. I was worried thinking he was hurt," she added.

She continued, "This is not funny. This is real s--t... I’m telling you now. I’m not going to let you f--king come here if you didn’t love me."

"He reached out to the police moments after [the first] live. Right after [the first] live ended, Angela got a phone call from the police here stating that they were contacted by Michael. They verified it was him. He did have a burner phone or like another phone, a phone that nobody knew about and on that phone, he had pictures of his passport, the one that he left. So they verified his ID, it's him," celebrity blogger John Yates confirmed during the livestream.

Ilesanmi arrived in the U.S. in December 2023 to live with Deem, who he met in 2018 on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The pair got married in Nigeria in 2020 but were plagued by accusations of Ilesanmi cheating on Deem in 2022.