The Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce From Kanye West: Report

Why did Kim Kardashian file for divorce from Kanye West?

On Friday (Feb. 19), the reality star reportedly filed divorce paperwork. Sources close to the couple revealed the reasons why they called it quits.

"Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year," a source told to E! News. "She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart."

Another insider told Us Weekly that the turning point for their relationship was when West said extremely controversial comments about slavery to TMZ.

"The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” the insider alleged. "They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually."

The tipping point, however, reportedly came when West spoke publicly about how they supposedly considered aborting their first child. "But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage," the source added.

Meanwhile, a source close to the rapper revealed the precise moment that 'Ye apparently believes caused Kim to file for divorce. "He's in that place of 'if only,'" the insider told People. "'If only I had done this, if only I hadn't done that.' He's processing things ... He thinks that the presidential run was the straw that broke the camel's back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage."