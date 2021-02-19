Kim Kardashian Officially Files for Divorce From Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian has reportedly officially filed for divorce from Kanye West.

On Friday (Feb. 19), TMZ reported that the reality star filed for divorce from her husband of seven years.

Sources told the outlet that the divorce is "as amicable as a divorce can be."

Kardashian is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children. The source added that they are committed to co-parenting together.

The couple have a prenup in place and will not be contesting it, according to the report. Sources shared that they are already close to reaching a property settlement agreement.

The filing does not list a date of separation. The document was reportedly filed by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian has had Wasser on retainer since the summer of 2020.

It was first speculated that the couple were divorcing in January 2021 after Kardashian was photographed without her wedding ring.

Kardashian and West welcomed their first child together, North, in 2013. They wed in May 2014 and welcomed their son Saint in 2015. Their daughter, Chicago, was born in 2018 and their youngest son, Psalm, was born in 2019.