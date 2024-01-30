Reba McEntire is heading back to the small screen.

Hot on the heels of her run as a coach on the singing reality series The Voice, McEntire is teaming up again with NBC in an untitled multi-camera comedy pilot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series revolves around McEntire's character, "who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had."

READ MORE: See the Best of Country Singers’ Yearbook Photos

McEntire will reunite with veteran showrunner Kevin Abbott, whose credits include Last Man Standing, Roseanne and The Golden Girls.

Former Reba executive producers Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis will reportedly also join McEntire on the new NBC comedy series.

This marks NBC's first pilot order of 2024 since the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

READ MORE: 12 Shortest Marriages in Country Music History

The "Fancy" singer burst onto TV in the early 2000s with her smash hit sitcom Reba, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007.

The series starred McEntire as a Texas-based mom navigating the end of her marriage, her husband's cheating scandal, and her daughter's teen pregnancy.

Reba currently lives on in syndication, and is currently airing on Hallmark Channel.

In 2012, McEntire starred in the short-lived ABC series Malibu Country alongside Lily Tomlin and Sara Rue.

She also appeared in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky in 2022.