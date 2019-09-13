Before they climbed the charts and became worldwide celebrities, many country stars were just regular youth! And we have their yearbook photos to prove it — for better or worse.

Big hair, big glasses, big braces ... some of these country superstars probably wish these pics would stay in the vault. Of course, some are still flattering — okay, Luke Bryan, we get it, you're attractive — and some, like Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, haven't changed one bit (lucky lady). We've compiled the very best of country stars' yearbook photos. There are more than 40 to scroll through!