Reddit Gives Mixed Advice to Woman Who Caught Her Neighbor Cheating With Different Guys

Discovering that your neighbor is cheating on their significant other can be a tricky situation to navigate. But what do you do when you repeatedly catch them in the act with different partners?

On Reddit, that's the predicament an anonymous woman found herself in, and now she's turned to the internet for advice.

"I caught my neighbor cheating on her husband of 10 years. I don't know what to do," she wrote in her Reddit post, explaining it all began when she started hearing moaning in the middle of the day when her neighbor's husband was out of town.

At first, she tried to ignore the unmistakable sounds.

"I believed that would be the end of it once the husband returned to the workplace and I stopped needing to reach for my headphones quite as frequently. The mid-day sex noises resumed a few weeks after he returned to work, but they were now more intense and frequent than before, which was strange because her husband's car wasn't parked outside," she wrote.

She then started noticed men parking on the street and visiting her neighbor during the day.

"I spotted a man parking his van just up the road, popping in next door for an hour of pleasure, and then leaving afterward," the woman continued.

Since then, she's gone into full "nosy neighbor" mode and has been "peeking through the blinds nearly every day."

"Every now and then, I've even noticed a different guy showing up," she added.

Reddit users shared their opinions and advice in the comments section.

"'Hey, I've been hearing you guys having sex during the day, and I didn't want to pry, but I thought you should know that it's quite loud and distracting,'" one person suggested she tell her neighbor.

"'Hey, you know we can hear you guys when you're doing it. Yesterday was particularly loud. Could you please try and keep it down during work hours?'" someone else recommended she say.

"She should say that when the couple is together," another advised.

"If I were being cheated on, I would want to know. That said, we know not everyone thinks this way. And the messenger becomes a potential target. I would send an anonymous letter. Facts. Details. Nothing extra. Something like: I witnessed this activity on x date. It's none of my business what type of relationship you have with your spouse. However, if I were in your shoes, I would want to know. Best of luck," someone else commented.

"Crappy situation, but unless you're really close friends with them not your concern. It'll take care of itself eventually," another wrote.