Woman Forced to Hide Junk Food From 44-Year-Old Boyfriend With No ‘Willpower’

A woman on Reddit says her boyfriend of many years became angry with her after she hid all the junk food in their house from him because he wouldn't stop eating everything.

Although they are "very happy" together, the woman detailed there is one thing about him that drives her "nuts."

"We use a joint account to buy food for us, usually shopping together a few times a month and then one of us picking up things here and there. I cook dinner almost every night and we don’t eat a ton of junk, but occasionally I’ll buy things we both love for a weekend or to just indulge here and there," she wrote.

"The issue is that I go to bed on the early side and he stays up late and goes full ham on any junk food we have around on any given night of the week. I’m talking an entire family size bag of chips and the entire container of queso gone in one sitting that I was saving for Friday margaritas," she continued on Reddit.

The woman recalled that recently went to make root beer floats for the both of them, but he had already eaten all the ice cream and drank the root beer without telling her.

"He doesn’t ever replace things, he just gives me a sheepish smile when I ask where the rest of something is knowing that he ate it all," she added.

One night after cleaning up the kitchen after dinner, she "put all the candy and chips and anything shelf stable in a different place where he wouldn’t find them." Her boyfriend went "ballistic," telling her that "all the 'good' food was gone" and that she was "treating him like a child."

"I don’t care that he indulges but to literally finish off every bit of something that’s been bought for us both to enjoy is getting really old. It’s not a weight thing or a money thing. I just want him to leave maybe one portion for me or maybe we can enjoy together!" she clarified.

The woman shared that until her boyfriend can "show some willpower," she won't be keeping any junk food around the house unless he buys it for himself.

"I just think he needs to figure out how to share, figure out how not to consume the entire lot in one sitting, or figure out how to buy his own treats," she concluded her post.

Users in the comments section supported the woman's decision to hide her snacks.

"My partner knows that if things are in a certain place, he's not supposed to touch them because I will divvy them out when it's time to. He also knows if something's on the counter, he's allowed to have it because I left it on the counter for him," one person wrote.

"This is why I don't buy any junk food at the store, more than a 1-serving size. It would be gone by sunrise. He needs to learn some self control," another commented.

"I occasionally eat something that was meant to be shared — sometimes you just need to eat half a pack of chocolate hobnobs in one sitting — but if it was something for both of us I will replace it," someone else weighed in.