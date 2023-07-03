Woman Demands Divorce After Finding Photos of Husband Sleeping With His Mom

A woman on Reddit is demanding a divorce from her husband after allegedly finding secret photos and videos of him sleeping with his own mom. However, some are questioning her story.

The woman shared that she and her husband had "been together for years" in the "healthiest relationship" she had ever been in. Strangely though, her husband refused to introduce her to his mom until very recently.

"I found out that she raised him as a single teen mother and she never knew where his dad was. Which made me like her more because she was so strong and brave to go about motherhood alone and then raised the man I loved all by herself," the woman wrote via Reddit.

Their mother-daughter-in-law relationship was going well until she uncovered a shocking secret her husband was hiding.

"I had to use [my husband's] computer to print my files out for my job and I stumbled upon a file on accident. It said 'my lover' on it so I thought it was like a slide show for my birthday in a couple of days but when I pressed on it, it started with him setting up a camera in our room and then went to his mother naked bent over on our bed, [then] of them making love," she claimed.

"As soon as the camera cut again it was of them in his office at work but this time with audio of him saying how much he loves her and would never leave her even for a fat dumb--s like me," she continued.

The woman was devastated. She "wouldn't even look him in the eyes and when he tried to touch me I hit his hand away."

"After that, he learned to leave me alone and even then I couldn't sleep in our bed knowing that he had not only had sex with another woman in our bed but his mother. I was disgusted and left for my parents' house. They didn't know what happened but they let me in. After that night he and everyone he knew tried calling me but I couldn't answer," she detailed.

The woman added she hacked his computer and sent the alleged explicit videos to a lawyer before sending the footage to her husband, his mother and both of their bosses.

"As soon as my husband got the messages from me he called me and this time I had the strength to answer. He told me everything from why and how to how long ago it started. He says it started when he was 14 and he saw his mother naked coming out of the shower. He said he felt so 'in love' that he only thought about her whenever he could. It was so bad to the point that she started to notice it too," she recalled.

Eventually the two allegedly "felt attracted" to each other and began a sexual relationship.

"I felt so uncomfortable at this point because he then said that when he was with me he could only think about her to finish and he couldn't look at me. He also mentioned that they did it every weekend and because he traveled for work he took her and I never knew about it. After he was done talking I said I wanted a divorce and he started to cry, telling me he loves me and saying he would never do it again," she continued.

When she refused, he allegedly began insulting her, telling her that he wouldn't have had sex with his mom had she, his wife, treated him better.

"I always loved him and treated him like a god," she concluded her post.

Users in the comments section were shocked by the woman's story.

"Screwing his mom for decades? Eww. Just eww. That’s sick and wrong on so many levels. You’re 100% in the right for seeking a divorce," one person wrote.

Another chimed in, "Personally, I would run away ASAP," another advised.

"There’s no way I’d be able to look past this and don’t blame you for wanting a divorce. He’s been cheating on you your entire relationship for one. And two it’s with his mother. He’s mentally unstable and needs professional help. And his mother needs to be in prison," someone else shared.

Others, however, questioned the validity of the story and cried fake news.

"Omg I hope this is fake ... Now please excuse me while I go look for a rusty spoon to dig my eyeballs out with now," one person wrote.

"Practice for a creative writing class?" another commented.

"I can't believe anyone actually bought this story honestly," someone else griped.