Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Celebrities React

Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88.

People has confirmed the beloved longtime television icon, passed of natural causes on July 24. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family shared in a statement.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family added.

Philbin began his iconic career in 1988 as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and later served as the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002.

Following his death, celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Philbin on social media.

"Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much," the late-night TV host wrote on Twitter.

"We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine," Bachelor host Chris Harrison tweeted.

"What a loss- The wonderful Regis Philbin. I met him in 1985 when I was on the 'Rodney Dangerfield Young Comedians Special' and we loved each other ever since. Such a TV icon and above all, a good man. My sympathies to Joy and all of his children and friends," Full House star Bob Saget added.

See more reactions, below:

This story will be updated with more reactions as they come in...