No Store Closures Here: These Popular Retail Chains Are Opening Tons of New Locations in 2025

Following a year punctuated by store closure after store closure, there's some good news for retail at the top of 2025: Some of the biggest and most popular retail chains are set to open dozens of new store locations this year.

Grocery chains and department stores are just a few of the businesses expected to open lots of new locations in the U.S. in 2025.

Business Insider reports Walmart will launch six new Supercenters this year alone, while other chains such as Trader Joe's and Target also plan to open new locations across the country.

Walmart will open two new Supercenters in California as well as two in Texas. Walmart Neighborhood Market will open one new location in Alabama and two in Florida.

Sam's Club will open a new store in Arizona, while fellow membership-only big-box chain Costco will launch about 30 new stores this year. The latter will open six new locations in March alone, including two in California, two in Texas, one in Michigan and one in Massachusetts.

Target says they expect to open 30 new stores in 2025, with three locations confirmed as of publishing: South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Surprise, Ariz.; and Denton, Texas.

Growing grocery chain Trader Joe's will also launch new stores this year, with a confirmed 12 new locations including three in California, two in Washington state, plus new stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Alabama, Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

According to CNN, major American retailers "announced more than 7,300 store closures in 2024," up 57 percent from 2023.

Meanwhile, a dozen large retail chains are set to close more stores in 2025, including Macy's, Rite Aid, CVS, Victoria's Secret, Foot Locker and more.